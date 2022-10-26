© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"You Will Never Be One of Us: A Teacher, a Texas Town, and the Rural Roots of Radical Conservatism"

Published October 26, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT
book-cover-you-will.jpg
Aired on Wednesday, October 26th.

"[This book] expands and often upends existing histories by locating the early culture wars not in coastal campuses and think tanks but in Hereford, a small town in the Texas Panhandle. The themes of controversy and speech, patriotism and protest, outrage and offense, that are the political oxygen of the early twenty-first century all appear here, near fully formed, in the High Plains of 1974." -- Jason Mellard, author of "Progressive Country"

Our guest on StudioTulsa is Timothy Paul Bowman, an Associate Professor of History and Chair of the Department of History at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas. He joins us to discuss his recently published book, "You Will Never Be One of Us: A Teacher, a Texas Town, and the Rural Roots of Radical Conservatism." Bowman's work profiles a young man named Wayne Woodward, who in 1975 was a popular English teacher at a junior high school in Hereford, Texas, and who was fired from his job for founding a local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). More broadly, this book explores the cultural/social/political changes that were happening in the US at the time -- changes that had in many ways taken root in the 1960s, in both rural and urban settings, all across the country.

