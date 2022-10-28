"The Last White Man: A Novel" (Encore)

(Note: This interview first aired back in July.) Our guest is the writer Mohsin Hamid, who is based in Lahore, New York, and London, and whose thought-provoking earlier novels include "Exit West" and "The Reluctant Fundamentalist." He joins us to talk about his latest novel, "The Last White Man." It's a page-turning narrative that reimagines Kafka's "Metamorphosis" in terms of today's racial and cultural complexities. Per a starred review of this novel in Kirkus: "A brilliantly realized allegory of racial transformation.... Hamid's story is poignant and pointed, speaking to a more equitable future in which widespread change, though confusing and dislocating in the moment, can serve to erase the divisions of old as they fade away with the passing years. A provocative tale that raises questions of racial and social justice at every turn."