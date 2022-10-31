© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

Notes on Serum, a medical podcast from WHYY (Encore)

Published October 31, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT
serum_logo.jpg
Aired on Monday, October 31st.

This podcast profiles a North Tulsa doctor who claimed to have developed a cure for AIDS in the 1990s.

(Note: This interview originally aired back in August.) On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we learn about a limited-run podcast from WHYY, the public media outlet in Philadelphia. The podcast is called Serum; it's created by reporter Grant Hill, who's our guest. Episode One of this engaging podcast is thus described at the WHYY website: "Reporter Grant Hill stumbles into a cab after a long night out. A conversation with the driver leads to a startling revelation: [The driver] claims to be a Hollywood insider, who helped a doctor develop a potential cure for AIDS in the 1990s. His Hollywood claims turn out to be true -- but what about this cure for AIDS? A search turns up a Black physician named Gary Davis from Tulsa, Oklahoma, who had a big dream: to use goat antibodies to develop a serum that would free the world from HIV and AIDS. What happened to the dream? And why did so many fear for the doctor's life?"

