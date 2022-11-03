TU celebrates the work of artist Alexandre Hogue on the 125th anniversary of his birth

On this edition of ST, we discuss the life and work of the artist and art instructor Alexandre Hogue, who would've turned 125 in February. An important regional artist who began his career during the Great Depression -- and who later directed the TU School of Art for many years -- Hogue was a painter, printmaker, illustrator, and muralist who worked mainly in a realist manner, although he did create, over the course of his long career, art works in a number of different styles. Hogue is now being celebrated here at TU with a pair of exhibitions to occur in the Hogue Gallery on the TU campus (namely, in Phillips Hall). The first exhibit, "Hogue 125 Original: Sinister Beauty," is a mini-retrospective of work by the artist, and it opens today. The second, "Hogue 125 Inspired," will be a juried, community-wide exhibition of pieces exploring various themes found in Hogue's work; this second show will go up in early 2023. Both shows are being curated, developed, assembled, and promoted by TU students. Our guest is Dr. Kirsten Olds, Associate Dean of TU's Henry Kendall College of Arts and Sciences and Associate Professor of Art, Design, and Art History. She's been working with the students on both of these shows.