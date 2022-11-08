© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Listen for Special Election Coverage from NPR and Public Radio Tulsa beginning tonight at 7:00pm on KWGS 89.5 FM.
StudioTulsa

Regarding OKPOP: The exterior of the building is finished, so what happens now?

Published November 8, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST
A rendering of the OKPOP Museum.
Courtesy: OKPOP.
Aired on Tuesday, November 8th.

An update on the still-in-progress musuem in downtown Tulsa.

On this edition of ST, we're discussing OKPOP, the Oklahoma Historical Society's proposed, under-construction museum on North Main in downtown Tulsa. The eye-catching building itself -- located just across the street from Cain's Ballroom -- has been completed, but an estimated $30 million (or more) is now needed to finish the building's interior, complete the gallery spaces, install exhibits, and so on. How will these funds be raised, and when, and from whom? And what exactly will the OKPOP Museum contribute to the cultural, artistic, and economic life of our city...and our state? We're joined by Jeff Moore, the project director for OKPOP; he's been vital to the OKPOP team since the museum's inception in 2008.

