A chat with Stefan Asbury, Guest Conductor for the next Tulsa Symphony Orchestra concert

On Saturday night, the 19th, the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will present its next concert at the Tulsa PAC; it begins at 7:30pm. (More info, including how to get tickets, is posted here.) We welcome to StudioTulsa Stefan Asbury, who will be the Guest Conductor for this special concert. A regular guest with leading orchestras worldwide, and since 1995 a member of the faculty at the Tanglewood Music Center, Asbury speaks with us about the music on the evening's program. That music includes Bedřich Smetana's "Dance of the Comedians" from The Bartered Bride, Chen Gang and He Zhanhao's "Butterfly Lovers' Concerto" (with guest artist Robert Chen at the violin), and Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 7.