StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

This coming weekend at Saint John's Episcopal Church in Tulsa: Handel's Messiah

Published November 30, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST
Pic_Malavolti.jpg
Aired on Wednesday, November 30th.

Our guest will conduct Saint John's Parish Choir, soloists, and an orchestra of period instruments.

On this edition of StudioTulsa, guest host Jason Heilman speaks with Zachary Malavolti, a conductor, composer, and musical clinician based in Tulsa who's also the Associate Choirmaster at Saint John's Episcopal Church. At the church, he directs the parish choir, youth choristers, and their chamber choir; Saint John's offers a professional Choral Evensong every Sunday. Malavolti (who studied music at The University of Tulsa, The Bard Conservatory of Music, and The University of Oklahoma) will soon conduct a pair of complete performances of Handel's Messiah at Saint John's, which he tells us about. These will happen on Friday and Saturday, the 2nd and 3rd. More on these concerts, including how to get tickets, is posted here.

StudioTulsa Choral MusicTulsa Oratorio ChorusSaint John's Church (Tulsa)Handel's MessiahClassical MusicMusic HistoryJason HeilmanReligious HistoryConductors (in Classical Music)Classical TulsaTulsa's Local Arts Scene
