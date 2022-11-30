This coming weekend at Saint John's Episcopal Church in Tulsa: Handel's Messiah

On this edition of StudioTulsa, guest host Jason Heilman speaks with Zachary Malavolti, a conductor, composer, and musical clinician based in Tulsa who's also the Associate Choirmaster at Saint John's Episcopal Church. At the church, he directs the parish choir, youth choristers, and their chamber choir; Saint John's offers a professional Choral Evensong every Sunday. Malavolti (who studied music at The University of Tulsa, The Bard Conservatory of Music, and The University of Oklahoma) will soon conduct a pair of complete performances of Handel's Messiah at Saint John's, which he tells us about. These will happen on Friday and Saturday, the 2nd and 3rd. More on these concerts, including how to get tickets, is posted here.