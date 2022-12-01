© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

Choregus Productions presents The Tallis Scholars this evening at Trinity Episcopal Church

Published December 1, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST
tallis_live_pic.jpg
Aired on Thursday, December 1st.

One of the world's leading Early Music ensembles, The Tallis Scholars will make their Oklahoma debut tonight, Thursday the 1st, at a 7pm concert in downtown Tulsa.

Our guest on ST is Peter Phillips, the founder and director of The Tallis Scholars, who have been bringing top-notch sacred vocal music (dating mainly from the Renaissance) to audiences around the world for decades. Through their many recordings and concert performances, this British ensemble exhibits a purity and clarity of sound that's been hailed by critics and experts ever since the group began in 1973. Tonight, Thursday the 1st, the nonprofit Choregus Productions will present The Tallis Scholars at Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Tulsa. The concert is titled "Hymns to the Virgin" and begins at 7pm; more information, including how to get tickets, is posted here.

Tags
StudioTulsa Choral MusicChoregus ProductionsClassical MusicEuropean HistoryReligious HistoryChristian Thought and FaithConductors (in Classical Music)English HistorySingers and SongwritersTrinity Episcopal Church (Tulsa)Music History
Related Content
  • The Tallis Scholars sing the music of Estonian composer Arvo Pärt.
    The Tallis Scholars' Luminous Way With Arvo Pärt
    Tom Huizenga
    A British choral group, known for its incandescent sound, reveals bells and sunlight in the Estonian composer's Nunc dimittis.
  • Pic_Malavolti.jpg
    This coming weekend at Saint John's Episcopal Church in Tulsa: Handel's Messiah
    Our guest will conduct Saint John's Parish Choir, soloists, and an orchestra of period instruments.
  • Tribute to Thomas Tallis
    Jeffrey Freymann-Weyr
    British composer Thomas Tallis was born 500 years ago. One of his most celebrated pieces of choral music was "Spem in Alium," a motet he wrote to be sung by eight five-voice choirs, each singing a different part.
  • Music
    Cantus: Tiny Desk Concert
    Tom Huizenga
    What is it about choral music that hits on such a basic human level? The answer may be found in this performance by Cantus, the male a cappella ensemble from Minnesota, which sings three widely divergent songs from the heart.
  • Music
    Soweto Gospel Choir: Tiny Desk Concert
    Stephen Thompson
    Singing in a number of South African languages, as well as English, Soweto Gospel Choir fuses the praise music of many Christian cultures, with nods to traditional African songs of celebration — complete with occasional clicks and bird songs.
  • Festival Promotes Peace Through Sacred Music
    Neda Ulaby
    Ten years ago, after the Gulf War, two Islamic scholars started an interfaith music festival in Morocco to promote peace. Now a celebrated institution, the Fes Festival of World Sacred Music is on its first U.S. tour. NPR's Neda Ulaby reports. Hear music performed at Fes.
Load More