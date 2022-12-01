Choregus Productions presents The Tallis Scholars this evening at Trinity Episcopal Church

Our guest on ST is Peter Phillips, the founder and director of The Tallis Scholars, who have been bringing top-notch sacred vocal music (dating mainly from the Renaissance) to audiences around the world for decades. Through their many recordings and concert performances, this British ensemble exhibits a purity and clarity of sound that's been hailed by critics and experts ever since the group began in 1973. Tonight, Thursday the 1st, the nonprofit Choregus Productions will present The Tallis Scholars at Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Tulsa. The concert is titled "Hymns to the Virgin" and begins at 7pm; more information, including how to get tickets, is posted here.