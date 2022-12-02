© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

"G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century"

Published December 2, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST
book-hoover.jpg
Aired on Friday, December 2nd.

"Masterful.... This book is an enduring, formidable accomplishment, a monument to the power of biography [that] now becomes the definitive work [on Hoover]." -- The Washington Post

Our guest is Beverly Gage, a professor of 20th-century American history at Yale. She joins us to talk about her widely celebrated biography of J. Edgar Hoover, which has just been published and is already a "top book of 2022" according to The New York Times, The Washington Post, Publishers Weekly, and other publications. It's a sweeping new volume that, per the author and historian Jon Meacham, is a "monumental work about power, responsibility, and democracy itself. With deep research, an engaging voice, and penetrating insights, Gage has crafted a portrait of a man and a country in all its complexity and contradiction. To understand who we are, Gage argues, we need to understand the rise and reign of J. Edgar Hoover. And this book is now an indispensable element in the unending work of grasping the nature of our flawed nation."

Tags
StudioTulsa BiographyAmerican HistoryHistorical ResearchAmerican CultureFBICrime and CriminologyAmerican PoliticsAmerican PresidentsWashington DCHistoryNonfictionJ. Edgar HooverCommunism
Related Content
Load More