StudioTulsa

A conversation with the acclaimed British mystery/thriller novelist, Mick Herron

Published December 6, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST
Aired on Tuesday, December 6th.

Herron's Slough House series of spy novels is the basis for the "Slow Horses" program on AppleTV+ -- and Season Two of "Slow Horses" started streaming earlier this month.

Our guest is the writer Mick Herron, whose mysteries, thrillers, and espionage narratives have been appealing to fans and critics ever since his first novel appeared back in 2003. (That novel was "Down Cemetery Road," by the way; it's the first volume in a series about Zoë Boehm, an Oxford private detective.) We are speaking with Herron about his Slough House series of books, the first of which appeared in 2010. Slough House is a fictional London office where washed-up MI5 spies go to while away the remainder of their failed careers. These agents -- or "slow horses," as they're called -- have all disgraced themselves in some manner in order to get re-assigned to Slough House...and the one thing they all have in common is that they'd do pretty much anything to get back in the action. Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, and Jack Lowden star in "Slow Horses," which is the popular AppleTV+ adaptation of Herron's Slough House series.

