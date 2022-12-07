Just in time for the holidays, Nancy Pearl shares some favorite books

On this edition of ST, we speak once again with Nancy Pearl, the Seattle-based author, book critic, and retired librarian who actually used to live and work in Tulsa many years ago...and who, way back then, started reviewing books for this very radio program. She shares some recent favorites with us: fiction, nonfiction, biography, history, and more. These are books that will appeal to the avid reader(s) on your holiday shopping list...and they'll probably also appeal to you yourself...! Here are the titles that Nancy tells us about, in order of mention:

Bill Bryson -- William Shakespeare: The World as Stage.

Nella Last -- Nella Last’s War: The Second World War Diaries of Housewife 49.

Elizabeth McCracken -- The Hero of This Book.

Natasha Pulley -- The Kingdoms.

Joanna Quinn -- The Whalebone Theater.

Gabrielle Zevin. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow.

Ty Seidule -- Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner's Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause.

Francis Spufford -- Light Perpetual.

De'Shawn Charles Winslow -- In West Mills.

