StudioTulsa

ST presents Museum Confidential: Sneaker Art

Published December 9, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST
Aired on Friday, December 9th.

On this StudioTulsa-presents-Museum-Confidential broadcast, we share a conversation with the well-regarded contemporary British artist, Dave White, who pioneered the sneaker art movement some 20 years ago. His portraits of popular, pricey, super-fashionable shoes ultimately led to collaborations with Nike, Jordan, and lots of other brands. But Dave is no mere "sneakerhead." His recent work -- often linked to themes of environmentalism and the animal world -- is more concerned with the ground we stand ON rather than the things we stand IN.

