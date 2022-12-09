ST presents Museum Confidential: Sneaker Art

On this StudioTulsa-presents-Museum-Confidential broadcast, we share a conversation with the well-regarded contemporary British artist, Dave White, who pioneered the sneaker art movement some 20 years ago. His portraits of popular, pricey, super-fashionable shoes ultimately led to collaborations with Nike, Jordan, and lots of other brands. But Dave is no mere "sneakerhead." His recent work -- often linked to themes of environmentalism and the animal world -- is more concerned with the ground we stand ON rather than the things we stand IN.