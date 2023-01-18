© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

"The Biden Administration's National Security Policy: A Mid-Term Report Card" at the TCFR

Published January 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST
Kori-Schake-picture.jpg
Photo via American Enterprise Institute website
/
https://www.aei.org/profile/kori-schake/
Aired on Tuesday, January 17th.

When it comes to global events -- and our government's responses to them -- how is Biden doing?

Our guest on ST is Kori Schake, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Formerly, Dr. Schake was the deputy director-general of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London. She's also worked at the US State Department, the US Department of Defense, and the National Security Council at the White House -- and she has taught over the years at Stanford, West Point, Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies, and elsewhere. Dr. Schake recently spoke at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations (or TCFR) on the topic of "The Biden Administration's National Security Policy: A Mid-Term Report Card."

Tags
StudioTulsa Foreign AffairsGlobal AffairsDiplomacyUS MilitaryPresident Joe BidenMilitary HistoryUS Foreign PolicyTulsa Committee on Foreign RelationsPolitical Science
Related Content
Load More