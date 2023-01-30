© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"The Good Life: Lessons from the World's Longest Scientific Study of Happiness"

Published January 30, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST
Aired on Monday, January 30th.

"Perfect for readers of Arthur Brooks, Daniel Pink, Angela Duckworth, and other writers who delve into how to fashion prosperous, fulfilling lives. [This book takes] an engrossing look at why relationships matter, featuring an unprecedented abundance of data to back it up." -- Kirkus Reviews (starred review)

On this installment of ST Medical Monday, we speak with Dr. Marc Schulz, the associate director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development and a psychology professor at Bryn Mawr College. He is also the co-author of an interesting new book, "The Good Life," which offers a wealth of diverse and compelling data (which goes back several decades) in order to articulate what makes a human life fulfilling and meaningful. In a word, it's relationships. The stronger our relationships, the more likely we are to live content, rewarding, satisfying, and overall healthier lives. As was noted by a critic for Publishers Weekly: "Fascinating.... Combining intensive research with actionable steps, this penetrating testament to the power of human connection offers gems for almost anyone looking to improve their happiness."

