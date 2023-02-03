The TSO will soon present the music of Johannes Brahms and others

On this edition of ST, we welcome the acclaimed conductor and pianist, Yaniv Dinur, who will guest conduct the next Tulsa Symphony Orchestra concert. That concert begins at 7:30pm tomorrow night (Saturday the 4th) at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. On the program: Edvard Grieg (Peer Gynt Suite, No. 1), Carlos Chávez (Symphony No. 2, "Sinfonia India"), and Johannes Brahms (Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68). Dinur, who won the 2019 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Fellow Award and is now the Resident Conductor of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra as well as the Music Director of the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra, chats with us about the upcoming concert. (Please note that you'll find more about this event, including how to get tickets, at this link.)