"Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America"

Our guest on StudioTulsa is Dahlia Lithwick, a bestselling author who's also one of the nation's leading legal commentators. She joins us discuss her new book, which recounts the compelling stories of various women lawyers who fought the racism, sexism, and xenophobia that lasted throughout Donald Trump's presidency. As was noted of this work in The Washington Post: "[This] isn't just an important historical document but a necessary guide right now.... Lithwick's book insists that there's simply no time for the sense of helplessness currently felt by so many pro-choicers, feminists, and those who don't believe that a fetus should have more rights than a woman. In other words, 'Lady Justice' is right on time.... Lithwick writes that 'we have a long way to go, the road will be bumpy, and the destination still feels less than clear.' She's right. But lucky for us, she's drawn an excellent map." Please note that Lithwick will appear at a free-to-the-public discussion/signing event on Thursday the 9th at 7pm on the campus of the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa. The event is co-presented by Booksmart Tulsa, Magic City Books, and OU-Tulsa, and more information is posted here.