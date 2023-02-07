© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

"Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America"

Published February 7, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST
book-shot.jfif
Aired on Tuesday, February 7th.

"Lithwick's approach, interweaving interviews with legal commentary, allows her subjects to shine.... Inspiring." -- The New York Times Book Review

Our guest on StudioTulsa is Dahlia Lithwick, a bestselling author who's also one of the nation's leading legal commentators. She joins us discuss her new book, which recounts the compelling stories of various women lawyers who fought the racism, sexism, and xenophobia that lasted throughout Donald Trump's presidency. As was noted of this work in The Washington Post: "[This] isn't just an important historical document but a necessary guide right now.... Lithwick's book insists that there's simply no time for the sense of helplessness currently felt by so many pro-choicers, feminists, and those who don't believe that a fetus should have more rights than a woman. In other words, 'Lady Justice' is right on time.... Lithwick writes that 'we have a long way to go, the road will be bumpy, and the destination still feels less than clear.' She's right. But lucky for us, she's drawn an excellent map." Please note that Lithwick will appear at a free-to-the-public discussion/signing event on Thursday the 9th at 7pm on the campus of the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa. The event is co-presented by Booksmart Tulsa, Magic City Books, and OU-Tulsa, and more information is posted here.

Tags
StudioTulsa Legal StudiesLegal HistoryLawyersConstitutional LawWomen in HistoryAmerican HistoryU.S. Supreme CourtPresident Donald TrumpWomen's and Gender StudiesAmerican PoliticsSocial ChangeCivil Rights IssuesSexismRacismRoe Vs. WadeWriters on WritingWomen's HealthMagic City BooksBook Smart Tulsa
Related Content
  • NPR National News
    Slate's Jurisprudence: Court Upholds Suicide Law
    An Oregon law allowing health care professionals to assist terminally ill patients with ending their own lives was upheld in a Supreme Court decision announced Tuesday morning. Alex Chadwick talks with Slate legal analyst Dahlia Lithwick about the ruling.
  • NPR National News
    Slate's Jurisprudence: Lethal-Injection Challenge
    Basing their decision on a 135-year-old civil rights law, a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court rules Monday that death row inmates may challenge the use of lethal injection on the grounds it is cruel and unusual punishment. The court also announces that a condemned man in Tennessee may use DNA evidence to try to prove his innocence in a 20-year-old murder case. Alex Chadwick discusses these rulings with Slate legal analyst Dahlia Lithwick.
  • NPR National News
    Slate's Jurisprudence: Military Recruiters on Campus
    In a unanimous decision Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court upholds a law requiring colleges that accept federal money to allow military recruiters on campus. Noah Adams discusses the case with Slate legal analyst Dahlia Lithwick.
  • NPR National News
    Slate's Jurisprudence: High Court's Abortion Ruling
    The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled unanimously that a New Hampshire abortion law, requiring notification of a parent before a minor can end her pregnancy, should be sent back to state courts for further review. Madeleine Brand speaks with Slate legal analyst Dahlia Lithwick about the ruling, and what it indicates about potential future challenges to Roe v. Wade.
  • NPR National News
    Slate's Jurisprudence: Alito's Abortion Statement
    The Washington Times has obtained a 1985 document in which Supreme Court nominee Samuel Alito states that, in his view, the U.S. Constitution does not protect a woman's right to obtain an abortion. Alex Chadwick talks with Slate legal analyst Dahlia Lithwick.
Load More