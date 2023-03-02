Reading Partners Tulsa marks its first decade

On this edition of ST, we learn about Reading Partners, a national nonprofit aiming to provide students with the individualized reading support they need in order to read. The Tulsa chapter of Reading Partners will soon mark its 10th anniversary; our guest is Olivia Martin, the executive director of Reading Partners Tulsa. As Martin tells us, her organization lost a great many of its all-important, one-on-one volunteers during the pandemic. It is therefore now seeking to recover and reinforce that volunteer base. You can learn more about Reading Partners Tulsa, including how to become a volunteer, at this link.