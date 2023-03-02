© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

Reading Partners Tulsa marks its first decade

Published March 2, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST
picture.png
Aired on Thursday, March 2nd.

The Tulsa chapter of Reading Partners has been assisting literacy-challenged elementary-school students in our community since 2013.

On this edition of ST, we learn about Reading Partners, a national nonprofit aiming to provide students with the individualized reading support they need in order to read. The Tulsa chapter of Reading Partners will soon mark its 10th anniversary; our guest is Olivia Martin, the executive director of Reading Partners Tulsa. As Martin tells us, her organization lost a great many of its all-important, one-on-one volunteers during the pandemic. It is therefore now seeking to recover and reinforce that volunteer base. You can learn more about Reading Partners Tulsa, including how to become a volunteer, at this link.

Tags
StudioTulsa Reading PartnersReadingLiteracy and ReadingVolunteer WorkLearningTeachingTulsa Public SchoolsUnion Public SchoolsNonprofits
Related Content
Load More