The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will soon present an evening of operatic favorites

On this episode of ST, we're discussing the next TSO concert, which will happen tomorrow night (the 4th) in the Tulsa PAC, beginning at 7:30pm. Daniel Hege will be the guest conductor as the orchestra presents an evening of operatic favorites, with both Sarah Coburn and Stephen Powell as the featured singers. They'll be doing arias and duets from Mozart's Don Giovanni, Rossini's Barber of Seville, Donzetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, and Verdi's Rigoletto. Both Coburn and Powell are our guests today.