StudioTulsa

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will soon present an evening of operatic favorites

Published March 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST
Aired on Friday, March 3rd.

The concert happens on Saturday the 4th in the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

On this episode of ST, we're discussing the next TSO concert, which will happen tomorrow night (the 4th) in the Tulsa PAC, beginning at 7:30pm. Daniel Hege will be the guest conductor as the orchestra presents an evening of operatic favorites, with both Sarah Coburn and Stephen Powell as the featured singers. They'll be doing arias and duets from Mozart's Don Giovanni, Rossini's Barber of Seville, Donzetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, and Verdi's Rigoletto. Both Coburn and Powell are our guests today.

StudioTulsa Tulsa SymphonyTulsa Symphony OrchestraoperaClassical MusicSingers and SongwritersTulsa's Local Arts SceneTulsa PAC
