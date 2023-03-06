A chat with Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, whose TEDx Talk is titled "Why Black Patients Don't Trust the Healthcare System" (Encore)

(Note: This interview first aired back in December.) Our guest is Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell -- a/k/a Dr. BCW -- who is a practicing family physician in Reno, Nevada, where she's also the Medical Director for Saint Mary's Medical Group as well as the Medical Director for the Washoe County Sexual Assault Response Team. A tireless volunteer who advocates for medicine, science, racial inclusion, gender equity, and social justice, Dr. Curry-Winchell also writes columns, creates videos, and makes frequent media appearances. She joins us to discuss (among other topics) her recent TEDx Talk, "Why Black Patients Don't Trust the Healthcare System."