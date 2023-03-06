© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

A chat with Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, whose TEDx Talk is titled "Why Black Patients Don't Trust the Healthcare System" (Encore)

Published March 6, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST
doc-ted-talk-pic.jpg
Aired on Monday, March 6th.

Dr. Curry-Winchell, based in Reno, was named a Healthcare Hero by Nevada Business Magazine and was awarded the Community Service Award from the Washoe County Medical Society.

(Note: This interview first aired back in December.) Our guest is Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell -- a/k/a Dr. BCW -- who is a practicing family physician in Reno, Nevada, where she's also the Medical Director for Saint Mary's Medical Group as well as the Medical Director for the Washoe County Sexual Assault Response Team. A tireless volunteer who advocates for medicine, science, racial inclusion, gender equity, and social justice, Dr. Curry-Winchell also writes columns, creates videos, and makes frequent media appearances. She joins us to discuss (among other topics) her recent TEDx Talk, "Why Black Patients Don't Trust the Healthcare System."

Tags
StudioTulsa MedicineGender StudiesRace and MediaRace and Society in AmericaCultural and Ethnic DiversityDiversity IssuesMedical SchoolsJohn Henning SchumannHealth CareHospitalsNevadaMedia StudiesScience JournalismWomen's IssuesWomen's RightsVolunteer WorkScienceRacismTED TalksSocial JusticeWomen's and Gender StudiesMedical MondayAfrican-American Life
Related Content
Load More