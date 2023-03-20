© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

Dr. Bob Pickering's new book depicts a U.S. Army private who witnessed Custer's Last Stand

Published March 20, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT
The_Custer_Fight.jpg
"The Custer Fight" (1903) by Charles Marion Russell
/
A lithograph from the U.S. Library of Congress: Prints and Photographs Division
Aired on Thursday, March 16th.

Our guest is Dr. Bob Pickering, the interim dean of McFarlin Library here at TU; prior to his retirement, he taught anthropology for many years at this university. Dr. Pickering joins us to discuss an interesting book for which he has contributed notes, scholarship, and an introduction. That book is a small volume -- an annotated autobiography, basically -- depicting the life of a solder named Jacod Adams (who died at 82 in 1934). In June of 1876, at the Battle of the Little Bighorn -- a/k/a the Battle of the Greasy Grass, a/k/a Custer's Last Stand -- Private Adams was serving as a member of the 7th Cavalry. His memoir (or at least parts of it) were first published in the early 1900s; it's now appearing in a new edition titled "Boys, You Done Well to Hold 'Em."

Tags
StudioTulsa American HistoryMilitary HistoryUS MilitaryAmerican Indian HistoryIndian Wars (in American History)Memoir and AutobiographyHistorical ResearchThe University of TulsaMcFarlin Library (TU)19th-Century AmericaWar and Warfare
Related Content
Load More