© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

"Cyber-Conflict and the Laws of Armed Conflict: A Time for U.S. Leadership"

Published March 21, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT
Jody-Westby-pic.png
Aired on Tuesday, March 21st.

Our guest — an impressively accomplished TU alum — spoke recently on the subject of international cyber-security at the TCFR.

On this edition of ST, we welcome Jody Westby, whose 20+ years of technical, legal, policy, and business experience led her to create Global Cyber Risk LLC (or GCR) in 2000. She remains the CEO of GCR today; it's a firm offering advisory and technical services to organizations in the areas of cyber-governance, privacy, cyber-security, incident response, digital-asset inventories, and data mapping. Ms. Westby is also a blogger for Forbes magazine and writes a column for Leader's Edge magazine on cyber-security issues. As a member of the bars of the District of Columbia, Pennsylvania, and Colorado, she's also the author of seven books (all published by the American Bar Association). She spoke recently at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations (or TCFR) on "Cyber-Conflict and the Laws of Armed Conflict: A Time for U.S. Leadership."

Tags
StudioTulsa International LawMilitary HistoryCyber WarfarecybersecurityData Studies and Information TechnologyWar and WarfareInternetComputersComputer ScienceForeign AffairsUS Foreign PolicyTulsa Committee on Foreign RelationsGlobal AffairsRussiaChinaHackers and HackingNational Security / Homeland Security
Related Content
Load More