On this edition of ST, we welcome Jody Westby, whose 20+ years of technical, legal, policy, and business experience led her to create Global Cyber Risk LLC (or GCR) in 2000. She remains the CEO of GCR today; it's a firm offering advisory and technical services to organizations in the areas of cyber-governance, privacy, cyber-security, incident response, digital-asset inventories, and data mapping. Ms. Westby is also a blogger for Forbes magazine and writes a column for Leader's Edge magazine on cyber-security issues. As a member of the bars of the District of Columbia, Pennsylvania, and Colorado, she's also the author of seven books (all published by the American Bar Association). She spoke recently at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations (or TCFR) on "Cyber-Conflict and the Laws of Armed Conflict: A Time for U.S. Leadership."