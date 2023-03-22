108 Contemporary, the gallery located on East Reconciliation Way in downtown Tulsa, is celebrating its 10th anniversary

On this edition of ST, we're talking about the first decade of 108 Contemporary, the cherished downtown Tulsa art gallery that made its debut in 2013 with the opening of "Tapestries of Jon Eric Riis," an exhibit highlighting a striking array of ornate jackets and tapestries. The 108 Contemporary space, per its website, is home to "a nonprofit community arts organization dedicated to exhibiting the finest in contemporary craft and supporting the artists who create it." Our guests are two of the co-founders of 108 Contemporary: Myra Block Kaiser is the chair of the gallery's board, and Jean Ann Fausser is the president of that board.