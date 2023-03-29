The noted horticulturist Kelly D. Norris will soon speak at Philbrook Museum about gardening in times of climate change

Our guest is the award-winning author and gardening/planting expert Kelly D. Norris, whose passion for both horticulture and ecology is on full display in his recently published book, "New Naturalism: Designing and Planting a Resilient, Ecologically Vibrant Home Garden." He'll soon appear here in Tulsa at a pair of ticketed events at Philbrook Museum of Art. His lecture titled "Resilient Gardening in Times of Climate Change" will happen on Friday night, the 31st; he'll also lead a workship titled "How to Plan a Resilient Home Garden" on Saturday morning, the 1st. More info on both of these events, including how to get tickets, is posted here.