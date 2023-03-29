© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

The noted horticulturist Kelly D. Norris will soon speak at Philbrook Museum about gardening in times of climate change

Published March 29, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT
book-pic.jpg
Aired on Wednesday, March 29th.

Norris will deliver a talk on Friday night (the 31st) and lead a workshop on Saturday morning (the 1st).

Our guest is the award-winning author and gardening/planting expert Kelly D. Norris, whose passion for both horticulture and ecology is on full display in his recently published book, "New Naturalism: Designing and Planting a Resilient, Ecologically Vibrant Home Garden." He'll soon appear here in Tulsa at a pair of ticketed events at Philbrook Museum of Art. His lecture titled "Resilient Gardening in Times of Climate Change" will happen on Friday night, the 31st; he'll also lead a workship titled "How to Plan a Resilient Home Garden" on Saturday morning, the 1st. More info on both of these events, including how to get tickets, is posted here.

