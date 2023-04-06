© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

A conversation about failure-to-protect laws with journalist Samantha Michaels

Published April 6, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT
Aired on Thursday, April 6th.

As our guest notes in an award-winning article that she wrote for Mother Jones Magazine: "Failure-to-protect laws are incarcerating women all over the country -- for other people's violence."

On this edition of ST, we speak with Samantha Michaels, a senior reporter at Mother Jones. A feature story that she published in that magazine last summer -- titled "Failure to Protect: She Never Hurt Her Kids. So Why Is a Mother Serving More Time Than the Man Who Abused Her Daughter?" -- won a National Magazine Award back in February. (Her article won the prize for its powerful video component, which was produced by Mark Helenowski.) The story profiles a woman named Kerry King, who in 2015 -- right here in Tulsa -- was arrested after she failed to stop her abusive boyfriend from beating herself and her young children. King is now serving a 30-year prison sentence -- 12 years longer than the sentence that was given her abuser.

