A conversation about failure-to-protect laws with journalist Samantha Michaels

On this edition of ST, we speak with Samantha Michaels, a senior reporter at Mother Jones. A feature story that she published in that magazine last summer -- titled "Failure to Protect: She Never Hurt Her Kids. So Why Is a Mother Serving More Time Than the Man Who Abused Her Daughter?" -- won a National Magazine Award back in February. (Her article won the prize for its powerful video component, which was produced by Mark Helenowski.) The story profiles a woman named Kerry King, who in 2015 -- right here in Tulsa -- was arrested after she failed to stop her abusive boyfriend from beating herself and her young children. King is now serving a 30-year prison sentence -- 12 years longer than the sentence that was given her abuser.