"From Whispers to Shouts: The Ways We Talk about Cancer"

Our guest is Dr. Elaine Schattner, a New York City-based journalist, cancer survivor, and physician; she's also a clinical associate professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College. She joins us to discuss her new book, which is a well-researched history of how we as Americans -- from before 1900 up to the present -- talk bout cancer. "From Whispers to Shouts" carefully examines public perception of cancer through stories in newspapers and magazines, social media, movies, TV shows, the world of sports, celebrities, and other avenues of popular culture. Per the noted science writer Deborah Blum: "In her innovative and insightful book...Schattner explores the ways that we tell the story of cancer -- and the ways we often fail to tell the real story of this notably complex and treacherous disease."