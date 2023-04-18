"The Possibility of Life: Science, Imagination, and Our Quest for Kinship in the Cosmos"
"What if there's life out there? What would that mean for us? Ms. Green's book, alive with the color and drama of science fiction as well as scientific fact, helps us grasp that process of imagining -- its limits and its greater purpose." -- The Wall Street Journal
Our guest is Jaime Green, a science writer, essayist, editor, and teacher; she's also the series editor of The Best American Science and Nature Writing. She joins us to discuss her new book, "The Possibility of Life," which looks at how we as human beings imagine extraterrestrial life -- both in science and in science fiction. As was noted of this work by a critic writing for BookRiot: "A thought-provoking and entertaining read about not just the cosmos, but humanity."