A conversation of thanks and reflection with Rabbi Marc Boone Fitzerman

Our guest is Rabbi Marc Fitzerman, who was raised in a suburb of Detroit, educated at the University of Michigan and then at NYC's Jewish Theological Seminary of America, and eventually arrived at Tulsa's Congregation B'nai Emunah in 1985. He's retiring soon, and he joins us to look back on his decades of leadership at the synagogue. Passionately committed to social justice, racial equity, economic fairness, and assisting the mentally ill as well as the homeless -- along with various other progressive causes -- Fitzerman is also known for, and celebrated for, his efforts to make people of different life experiences and religious sensitivities feel at home at the Synagogue. There will be a "FitzFest Sing-a-Long Concert and Supper" in honor of his retirement this coming Sunday (the 7th) at Congregation B'nai Emunah; more information is posted here.