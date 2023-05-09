Tulsa Ballet will soon stage a piece by Jennifer Weber, the celebrated hip-hop choreographer

Our guest on ST is Jennifer Weber, the Tony Award-nominated, Olivier Award-nominated, and Emmy Award-winning choreographer who's based in both New York City and Los Angeles. Her piece titled "While You Were Gone" -- the first-ever hip-hop ballet to be performed by Tulsa Ballet -- will be one of three exciting, superstar-choreographed works on the program when Tulsa Ballet closes its current season with "Signature Series." This popular series will be staged at TU's Lorton Performance Center from May 11th through the 14th; more information, including how to get tickets, is here.