A 50-year milestone is reached for Tulsa's beloved Mayfest

At the beginning of 2023, the 50th anniversary of Mayfest was seriously in doubt. The sudden closure in November of last year of ahhaTulsa, which was the sponsoring organization for Mayfest for so many years, left the future of the festival in limbo. But then The University of Tulsa stepped in to purchase the ahha building at 101 East Archer, and TU accordingly vowed that the 50th Mayfest would take place in downtown Tulsa. And now, somewhat incredibly, here we are -- an impressive Mayfest lineup of artists, musicians, and vendors has been developed, planned, and actualized in about 100 days or so. How did this happen? And what can Mayfest patrons look forward to at this year's free, family-friendly, outdoor festival? Our guests are Tricia Milford-Hoyt, TU's Vice President of Marketing and Communication, and Mary Jo Sartain, a longtime Mayfest volunteer and member of the Mayfest Steering Committee.