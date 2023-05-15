"The Anxious Achiever: Turn Your Biggest Fears into Your Leadership Superpower"
"If you are a high achiever and you know -- you just know -- that you could achieve even more and be happier if you could wrestle your anxiety to the ground, this is your playbook.... Well-researched, highly practical, searingly candid, and deeply empathic." -- Whitney Johnson, author of "Smart Growth"
Our guest is Morra Aarons-Mele, who is the host of a popular podcast called The Anxious Achiever. It helps people examine the ties between their mental health and their leadership at the office. (In 2010, Aarons-Mele founded an award-winning digital consulting firm, Women Online; she's also launched digital campaigns for President Obama, Malala Yousafzai, the United Nations, the CDC, and other leading figures and organizations.) Now comes a new book, also titled "The Anxious Achiever," that stems from her podcast. Aarons-Mele tells us about this new book, which is just out from Harvard Business Review Press.