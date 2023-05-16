ST presents Museum Confidential: "Re-Collection"
How will our evermore digital civilization persist beyond our lifetime? Audio- and videotapes demagnetize; CDs delaminate; Internet art works often link to websites that no longer exist; etc. This book argues that the vulnerability of new media in the art world points to a larger crisis for our social memory.
On this edition of ST, we listen to a recently posted Museum Confidential podcast. It's a show that looks at how — with more and more of our lives now being lived online — we might best preserve art, culture, and everything else worth saving.... MC speaks with Richard Rinehart, the Director of the Samek Art Gallery at Bucknell University. He's also the co-author of an interesting new book titled "Re-Collection: Art, New Media, and Social Memory."