ST presents Museum Confidential: "Re-Collection"

On this edition of ST, we listen to a recently posted Museum Confidential podcast. It's a show that looks at how — with more and more of our lives now being lived online — we might best preserve art, culture, and everything else worth saving.... MC speaks with Richard Rinehart, the Director of the Samek Art Gallery at Bucknell University. He's also the co-author of an interesting new book titled "Re-Collection: Art, New Media, and Social Memory."