StudioTulsa

Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 ("Eroica") will be in the mix for the next Tulsa Symphony Orchestra concert

Published May 22, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT
Aired on Friday, May 19th.
Aired on Friday, May 19th.

The final concert of the TSO's current season will happen on Saturday night, the 20th, at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

On this episode of StudioTulsa, we're talking about the TSO's upcoming concert. Our guests are Sarah Hicks, the guest conductor for the evening, and Tim McFadden, the TSO's Principal Trumpet. This special concert will offer Maurice Ravel's Le Tombeau de Couperin, Johann Baptist Georg Neruda's Trumpet Concerto (which will feature McFadden), and Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 ("Eroica"). For more on this concert, inlcuding how to get tickets, please go here.

