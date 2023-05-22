Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 ("Eroica") will be in the mix for the next Tulsa Symphony Orchestra concert

On this episode of StudioTulsa, we're talking about the TSO's upcoming concert. Our guests are Sarah Hicks, the guest conductor for the evening, and Tim McFadden, the TSO's Principal Trumpet. This special concert will offer Maurice Ravel's Le Tombeau de Couperin, Johann Baptist Georg Neruda's Trumpet Concerto (which will feature McFadden), and Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 ("Eroica"). For more on this concert, inlcuding how to get tickets, please go here.