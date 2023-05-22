© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
"The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams" (Encore)

Published May 22, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT
Aired on Thursday, May 18th.
We discuss a Founding Father biography that was named a "Best Book of 2022" by The New York Times, The New Yorker, NPR, The Wall Street Journal, and various other outlets.

(Note: This show first aired back in January.) Our guest is the Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and author, Stacy Schiff, who joins us to discuss her much-celebrated biography of Samuel Adams. As was noted by a critic for Time Magazine: "Schiff continues to showcase her command of the genre, thoroughly researching her books and breathing new life into history. In 'The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams,' Schiff re-introduces readers to the founding father. Adams is considered to be historically overlooked, and Schiff reveals that that may have been intentional: the statesman and political philosopher destroyed countless documents and most of his personal correspondence. This book, at times brimming with drama, carefully sifts through the remaining materials to build a robust portrait of an important patriot."

StudioTulsa American HistoryFounding FathersAmerican Colonial HistoryAmerican RevolutionRevolutionary WarBostonBoston Tea PartyBiographyWriters on WritingJohn AdamsHistorical ResearchAmerican PoliticsPolitical Philosophy
