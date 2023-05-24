© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

A conversation with Dr. Mary Frances Berry

Published May 24, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT
Aired on Wednesday, May 24th.

Our esteemed guest, who's speaking tonight (the 24th) on the TU campus, was the chairwoman (as appointed by President Clinton) of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights from 1993 to 2004.

Our guest on ST is Dr. Mary Frances Berry, the noted American historian, writer, lawyer, scholar, and activist. For more than 40 years, Dr. Berry has been at the forefront of thought and action regarding civil rights, gender equality, and social justice in the US; her many books include "History Teaches Us to Resist: How Progressive Movements Have Succeeded in Challenging Times" and "Power in Words: The Stories behind Barack Obama's Speeches, from the State House to the White House." Dr. Berry will be the keynote speaker tonight (Wednesday the 24th) at 7pm in a free address at TU's Lorton Performance Center; her remarks will kick off the John Hope Franklin Center's 2023 Reconciliation in America National Symposium. (More info is posted here.)

