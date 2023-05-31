© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa

Delfeayo Marsalis, the brilliant, ebullient jazz trombonist, will soon bring the sound of New Orleans to Tulsa

Published May 31, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT
Aired on Wednesday, May 31st.
Aired on Wednesday, May 31st.

Our guest will perform with his quintet tomorrow night (Thursday the 1st) at LowDown.

We're pleased to welcome Delfeayo Marsalis to StudioTulsa. The gifted jazz trombonist, longtime record producer, and NEA Jazz Master will be playing at LowDown in downtown Tulsa tomorrow night, the 1st, as part of the 5th Annual Jazz and Wine FETE. (The FETE is a three-night festival of world-class jazz and super-special libations that's presented each year by the nonprofit OK Roots Music; more information on this series, including how to get tickets, is posted here.) Marsalis tells us about his (very NoLa-centric) latest album, his famous family of fellow jazz practitioners, his ongoing work as a record producer, his various activities in the realm of children's musical theatre, and much more.

Tags
StudioTulsa Jazz MusicJazzNew OrleansMusic FestivalsAmerican MusicPopular MusicPopular CultureMusiciansTulsa's Local Arts SceneDowntown TulsaDuet Jazz (Tulsa Venue)
Related Content
Load More