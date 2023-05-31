Delfeayo Marsalis, the brilliant, ebullient jazz trombonist, will soon bring the sound of New Orleans to Tulsa

We're pleased to welcome Delfeayo Marsalis to StudioTulsa. The gifted jazz trombonist, longtime record producer, and NEA Jazz Master will be playing at LowDown in downtown Tulsa tomorrow night, the 1st, as part of the 5th Annual Jazz and Wine FETE. (The FETE is a three-night festival of world-class jazz and super-special libations that's presented each year by the nonprofit OK Roots Music; more information on this series, including how to get tickets, is posted here.) Marsalis tells us about his (very NoLa-centric) latest album, his famous family of fellow jazz practitioners, his ongoing work as a record producer, his various activities in the realm of children's musical theatre, and much more.