"How a Daring Team of Parents and Doctors Forged a New Path for Medicine" (Encore)

(Note: This interview first aired earlier this year.) Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Amy Dockser Marcus, a staff reporter for The Wall Street Journal; she won a 2005 Pulitzer Prize for Beat Reporting for her series of articles about cancer survivors and the social, economic, and health challenges they faced while living with the disease. Dockser Marcus joins us to talk about her book, "We the Scientists." It's an engaging group portrait of certain parents and physicians (and other patient advocates) who are effectively reshaping how medical research is conducted in the US today. Per the journal Science: "Absorbing.... Through details of perseverance, courage, and grace, frustration is ultimately eclipsed in [this book] by another theme. It is the name for the NIH drug discovery robots proposed by one of the parents: Hope."