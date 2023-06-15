© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"Wildlife Recoveries That Change How We Think about Animals" (Encore)

Published June 15, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT
Aired on Thursday, June 15th.
Aired on Thursday, June 15th.

"In this rewarding study, environmental philosophy professor Preston provides reason to be hopeful about endangered species.... The surprisingly intimate accounts of species bouncing back from the brink of extinction serve as glimmers of hope against the backdrop of climate despair." -- Publishers Weekly

(Note: This interview first aired earlier this year.) More than 900 animal species have been erased from our planet since the arrival of industrialization. It's still happening, of course, and the outlook is grim. But our guest argues that there are also certain reasons to be hopeful. Christopher J. Preston is the author of "Tenacious Beasts," a book that recounts stories from all over the globe about animals that have defied pervasive trends toward extinction. Bears in Italy, bison in North America, whales in the Atlantic Ocean -- these populations are back from the brink, some of them in numbers that almost seem unthinkable. How did this happen? And what shifts in thinking did such consequential changes demand? Per a starred review in Library Journal: "Preston writes with the goal of highlighting promising partnerships, building on lessons learned from animals themselves, and questioning long-held beliefs about wildlife and conservation.... This makes for an excellent recommendation to readers searching for thoughtful but hopeful books on the future of nature."

