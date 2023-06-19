ST Medical Monday on Juneteenth: "The Stories of Black Women Who Fought to Become Physicians, from the Civil War to the 21st Century" (Encore)
"An eye-opening history of nine African American women in medicine.... This immersive tribute to a group of pioneering women will inspire readers of all backgrounds." -- Publishers Weekly
(Note: This show first aired back in January.) Our guest is Jasmine Brown, a medical student at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania who previously completed an M.Phil. in the History of Science, Medicine, and Technology at the University of Oxford. She joins us to discuss her engaging book, which recounts several historical narratives that've gone untold for far too long. The book is called "Twice as Hard," and it provides a crucial corrective to the annals of American medical history, women's history, and black history. Per a starred review in Booklist, the book is a "well-researched reclamation of neglected yet invaluable history."