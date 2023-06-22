Now at the Woody Guthrie Center, "Love Saves the Day: The Subterranean History of American Disco"

On this episode of ST, we're discussing a new show at the Woody Guthrie Center. "Love Saves the Day: The Subterranean History of American Disco" explores the birth, development, and cross-pollination of the oft-maligned yet highly influential genre of disco. The exhibition thus offers the full history of a beat-driven, propulsive style of music that dates back to the early 1970s -- and that became, much more than a mere trend or craze, an international socio-cultural movement. The exhibit also traces disco's links to the rise of contemporary DJ culture in New York City and other cosmopolitan locations -- along with the key roles that women, people of color, club-goers, and the LGBTQ+ community played in the creation of a whole new form of music. Our guests are the co-curators of this fascinating show: chloē fourte (the event and program manager at the American Song Archives) and Tim Lawrence (a cultural historian at the University of East London who's also the author of a book titled "Love Saves the Day").