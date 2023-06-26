"These Vital Signs: A Doctor's Notes on Life and Loss in Tweets"

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Sayed Tabatabai, a nephrologist (kidney doctor) and writer who lives and works in San Antonio. He joins us to talk about his new book, "These Vital Signs." It's a collection of short stories, essays, and Twitter poems, each of which offers a poignant glimpse into being a doctor, being a patient, the changing nature of medicine today, and/or the special bolds that can develop between those working in hospitals and those visiting them. Tabatabai's writings have previously appeared in Physicians Weekly, The Wall Street Journal, The San Antonio Express-News, and NPR.