StudioTulsa

StudioTulsa remembers StudioTulsa

Published June 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT
Aired on Thursday, June 29th.
Rich Fisher, the host of this long-running, award-winning interview show, gets an exit interview from Scott Gregory, the producer/editor of StudioTulsa.

Our guest on ST is Rich Fisher, who is usually, of course, the host of this weekday interview program...which began in August of 1992 as a 60-minute show, not a 30-minute one, and which initially had two co-hosts; Rich was the younger, less-experienced one. (!) And now, 30+ years on, StudioTulsa will cease production on Friday the 30th. (!!) So how exactly did this show get started, and how did it become so popular? And how did Rich get the gig in the first place...and what will his **next** interview show be like, the one he's planning to launch on KWGS in the fall of this year? Do tune in, fellow Fisher fans.

