StudioTulsa

State Schools Superintendent Ryan Walters has called for the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every Oklahoma classroom

Published June 30, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT
Aired on Friday, June 30th.
"Moses Breaking the Tablets of the Law" (1659) by Rembrandt
Aired on Friday, June 30th.

What about the whole "separation of church and state" thing?

Last week, Oklahoma Schools Superintendent Ryan Walters made headlines -- and raised highbrows -- by endorsing several measures that would promote Judeo-Christian values and "Western heritage" in every public school classroom in our state, including a display in each classroom of the Ten Commandments. How would this even work? How could it actually be done? And would it be legal? On this...drumroll, please...final episode of StudioTulsa, we're exploring these and other questions with two Tulsa-area religious leaders: Rabbi Dan Kaiman with Congregation B'nai Emunah and Rev. Chris Moore with Fellowship Congregational Church.

