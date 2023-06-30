State Schools Superintendent Ryan Walters has called for the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every Oklahoma classroom

Last week, Oklahoma Schools Superintendent Ryan Walters made headlines -- and raised highbrows -- by endorsing several measures that would promote Judeo-Christian values and "Western heritage" in every public school classroom in our state, including a display in each classroom of the Ten Commandments. How would this even work? How could it actually be done? And would it be legal? On this...drumroll, please...final episode of StudioTulsa, we're exploring these and other questions with two Tulsa-area religious leaders: Rabbi Dan Kaiman with Congregation B'nai Emunah and Rev. Chris Moore with Fellowship Congregational Church.