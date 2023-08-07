© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Banned: In Conversation with Maia Kobabe

Published August 7, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT
In this episode, Ted Genoways speaks with Maia Kobabe about eir book Gender Queer—how the book explores eir gender and sexual identity during eir childhood and teen years, eir discovery of non-binary identity, the book’s early positive reception, and how Kobabe has navigated the challenges of the last few years, as eir memoir became the most banned book in America. We had the opportunity to speak in person at the Church Studio in Tulsa, during the first annual Switchyard Festival in June where Kobabe was a keynote speaker.

