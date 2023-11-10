Radio Play: The Search Zone by Antonio Ruiz-Camacho

In this episode, author Antonio Ruiz-Camacho portrays Daniel Proust, a young journalist covering a flood in the remote mountain village of Motozintla, Chiapas, in far southern Mexico. Proust comes to the aid shelter late at night in hopes of seeing the condition of the survivors and has a chance encounter with the leader of the disaster relief effort, General Martínez, portrayed by Oscar Cásares. Proust is hoping to get information from Martínez but soon discovers that the general has some secrets of his own.