In this episode, Ted Genoways speaks with Natasha Trethewey, the Pulitzer Prize-winning former Poet Laureate of the United States, about a stunning and deeply felt sequence of poems that she wrote for the inaugural issue of Switchyard magazine about the legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Those poems are available unabridged as an exclusive Switchyard poetry episode. We encourage you to listen to them in their entirety.