Around the Table: In Conversation with Tom Colicchio

In this episode, we speak with Tom Colicchio, chef, activist, and contributor to Switchyard magazine's special Winter 2024 issue on food. Colicchio is arguably the best known chef on the planet. He is a five-time James Beard Foundation Award winner, including the award for Outstanding Chef.

For twenty-one seasons, he has been the lead judge of the Emmy Award - winning TV show, Top Chef. He is also the author of three books, including the James Beard Foundation Book Award-winning classic Think Like a Chef. He spoke with host Ted Genoways in New York City in the midst of a torrential downpour that was threatening to disrupt the evening service at his restaurant, Craft.