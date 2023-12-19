Live at the Church Studio: In Conversation with Jori Lewis and Siddhartha Deb

In this episode, Switchyard editor Ted Genoways talks with writers Jori Lewis and Siddhartha Deb whose stories were published in the new Switchyard magazine special food issue (Winter 2024) in partnership with the Food and Environment Reporting Network.

Lewis and Deb joined us in Tulsa on November 30, 2023, for the Switchyard Food Fest, and we recorded this conversation with a live studio audience at The Church Studio.

Jori Lewis is the author of Slaves for Peanuts: A Story of Conquest, Liberation, and a Crop That Changed History (New Press, 2022), winner of a James Beard Foundation Book Award. Siddhartha Deb is the author of three novels, most recently The Light at the End of the World (Soho, 2023), a New York Times Book Review Editors' Choice selection, as well as the nonfiction book, The Beautiful and the Damned: A Portrait of the New India, winner of the PEN Open Book Award. You can read their essays and subscribe to the magazine at switchyardmag.com.

