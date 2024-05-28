© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Worlds Unseen: In Conversation with Sterlin Harjo

Published May 28, 2024 at 8:58 AM CDT

In this episode, Ted Genoways speaks with Sterlin Harjo, the co-creator of the groundbreaking TV series Reservation Dogs. They discuss the show's unique blend of humor and heartbreak and how Harjo combines elements of traditional Native storytelling, parodies of Hollywood classics, urban myths, pop music and zany side quests to create a rich and recognizable portrait of a complex and vital community.

Harjo also describes his early years in Holdenville, Oklahoma; his film Mekko (2015); his new series for FX called "The Sensitive Kind," starring Ethan Hawke; and what it means to be "a community guy," whose work draws inspiration from and supports fellow artists in and around Tulsa.

