The Hidden Sixties: An Ongoing Series of Specials

The Hidden Sixties 2021 Holiday Special!

Published December 17, 2021 at 1:26 PM CST
Image via Goldmine Magazine

The Louvin Brothers! The Royal Guardsmen! Felix Slatkin! Claudine Longet! And more!

Time once again for the HIDDEN SIXTIES, folks -- spotlighting music you haven't heard since the 1960s...if you've heard it at all! This time around, naturally, co-hosts John Wooley and Scott Gregory will spin much merry music in a Yuletide mode, with plenty of rock, pop, jazz, R&B, easy listening, country, et cetera! Tune in Friday the 17th at 8pm on good ol' Public Radio 89.5-FM...and be sure to bring along that all-important cup of egg nog, peppermint latte, nutmeg tea, or the like...as we listen to tuneful treats by everyone from The Louvin Brothers and The Royal Guardsmen to Bobby Timmons and Claudine Longet! Dig it! The Hidden Sixties = Sonic Holiday Cheer!

