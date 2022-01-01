Concerts with America's Finest Orchestras
Saturday 8 PM - 10 PM
The WFMT Orchestra Series present some of America’s finest orchestra in concert, in partnership with WFMT Chicago,. The series features the Los Angeles Philharmonic (Summer), the Milwaukee Symphony (Fall), the San Francisco Symphony (Spring), and a fourth partner orchestra which will be named later (Winter).
The series begins June 25 with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and a program of Schoenberg and Strauss, featuring soprano Golda Schultz, with LA Philharmonic Music Director Gustavo Dudamel at the podium. Other series highlights include:
- Jessie Montgomery’s Strum paired with Steven Mackey’s Shivaree Fantasy for Trumpet and Orchestra, performed by Thomas Hooten. Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 rounds out the program, with soprano Camilla Tilling bringing the work to a thrilling close. Gustavo Dudamel, conducting. (July 2)
- Susanna Mälkki conducts the orchestra in a program featuring the US premiere of Kaija Saariaho’s Vista, Scriabin’s Poem of Ecstasy, and Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with Beatrice Rana. (July 9)
- Nokuthula Ngwenyama’s Primal Message kicks off a program that includes the world premiere of Julia Adolphe’s Woven Loom, Silver Spindle, featuring violinist Martin Califour. Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 rounds out the concert with Xian Zhang at the podium. (July 23)
- An all-Ellington celebration with conductor Thomas Wilkins and pianist Gerald Clayton, featuring Night Creature, New World A-Comin’, Black, Brown, and Beige, and The River Suite (July 30)
- Gustavo Dudamel conducts a powerful concert featuring two incredible world premieres: Garrido-Lecca’s Esperanza and Cortés-Álvarez’ La Serpiente de Colores. And to top it off, an astounding performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, with a fabulous lineup of soloists, including soprano Jeanine De Bique, mezzo Taylor Raven, tenor Issachah Savage, and bass José Antonio López with the Los Angeles Master Chorale. (September 10)
- Closing out Los Angeles Philharmonic’s set of performances in the WFMT Orchestra Series, Dudamel conducts the world premiere of Angélica Negrón’s Morivivi, mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges sings Lieberson’s Neruda Songs, and finishing with William Grant Still’s “Afro-American” Symphony (September 17).