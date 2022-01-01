Concerts with America's Finest Orchestras

Saturday 8 PM - 10 PM

The WFMT Orchestra Series present some of America’s finest orchestra in concert, in partnership with WFMT Chicago,. The series features the Los Angeles Philharmonic (Summer), the Milwaukee Symphony (Fall), the San Francisco Symphony (Spring), and a fourth partner orchestra which will be named later (Winter).

The series begins June 25 with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and a program of Schoenberg and Strauss, featuring soprano Golda Schultz, with LA Philharmonic Music Director Gustavo Dudamel at the podium. Other series highlights include:

Jessie Montgomery’s Strum paired with Steven Mackey’s Shivaree Fantasy for Trumpet and Orchestra, performed by Thomas Hooten. Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 rounds out the program, with soprano Camilla Tilling bringing the work to a thrilling close. Gustavo Dudamel, conducting. (July 2)

Susanna Mälkki conducts the orchestra in a program featuring the US premiere of Kaija Saariaho's Vista, Scriabin's Poem of Ecstasy, and Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 with Beatrice Rana. (July 9)